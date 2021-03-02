Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-2

High temperatures again tomorrow will reach the 50s and low 60s with abundant sunshine. The one exception may be across our far northeast where extended early morning clouds may limit heating, and keep afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds also begin to weaken as we head into the latter half of the week. Well-above average temperatures look to continue through the weekend, with Saturday perhaps being the warmest day during the forecast period. Some data does hint at cooler temperatures and increasing chances for precipitation by early next week, otherwise, our precipitation chances remain minimal.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

