With high pressure in control, skies will remain clear and allow temperatures to drop back into the 20s again for most. Tomorrow will feature weather similar to today, with daytime highs in the 40s east and 50s west. Expect breezy northerly winds and plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, although some of our eastern counties may see cloud cover associated with a strong system to our southeast hang on longer. Thursday appears to be the warmest day of the week, and there will be a slight chance for precipitation late in the day as a cold front moves through. Friday will feature windy conditions and temperatures again back to seasonal averages behind the front, with near-average temperatures and minimal chances for precipitation through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder