Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-30

Today: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for light snow. But the highlight will be the strong wind and cold temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. NW winds 25-35 mph, gusting to 45-55 mph. A Wind Advisory will last through 7 PM.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with cold lows in the teens. Wind will lighten from the NW to 10-20 mph.