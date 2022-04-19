As upper-level energy and an occluded front push across our area, a few light rain and snow showers will be possible overnight. Temperatures will hover mostly in the upper 20s and 30s. Chances for rain and snow will continue into Wednesday morning, with perhaps some light freezing rain possible at times. Otherwise, temperatures will warm up into the 30s across our north, 40s further south, and back into the 50s close to the South Dakota border with breezy west winds. Weak high pressure will give us a quieter day Thursday, but a more significant system will arrive later that day, with the potential for impacts across the area. However, warmer temperatures may keep much of the precipitation as rain at times, lowering potential snowfall totals. The best chances for significant snowfall at this point look to be across far western North Dakota and up into the Bakken area. No matter what type of precipitation falls, there is a good chance for additional widespread moisture into the ground.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder