Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-27

Temperatures overnight will remain mild as we drop into the upper 30s and low 40s by early tomorrow morning. Warm temperatures into the 60s and low 70s for most will stick around tomorrow with a slight chance for rain as a weak cold front moves through. Thursday will be slightly cooler but a more significant warm-up is likely to end the week as a number of neighborhoods will see readings in the 80s! Fire danger could ramp up during this time and into the weekend as relative humidity will be low and winds could be strong. Temperatures will cool down Sunday and into next week with a few chances for rain as an upper-level system approaches from the west.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder