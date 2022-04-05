Rain and snow showers will persist overnight, with light accumulations of snow possible, mostly across our southwest. Winds will remain strong, as temperatures drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Chances for rain and snow will persist into tomorrow morning, as will the strong northerly winds. Most of the precipitation will have ended by tomorrow afternoon, but a few showers may persist, especially near the Montana border along a surface trough. Daytime highs will warm into the 40s for most tomorrow and Thursday. Thursday itself will feature more sunshine, but strong winds are likely to remain. Winds finally calm by Friday as high pressure at the surface builds in, and temperatures will warm up into the weekend. There will be slight chances for rain and snow this weekend, with better chances arriving early next week in what could be a more significant and impactful system.