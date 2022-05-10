As low pressure begins to develop rain chances will increase overnight, especially for our western and northern counties. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s for most. By tomorrow winds will shift out of the east in response to growing low pressure out west. Rain chances will remain, especially across our northwest counties. The rest of the day Wednesday will be marked by cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and close to average temperatures. There will be a chance for thunderstorms, possibly strong, by tomorrow afternoon across our south. Following this, there will be another dynamic system on the way Thursday, and it will again bring chances for widespread rain along with thunderstorms. Stronger thunderstorms may be possible Thursday afternoon across our eastern counties. A few rain showers may linger Friday, but a quieter pattern is looking more likely as we head into the weekend. Daytime highs look to stay quite consistent through the extended outlook, at or slightly above seasonal mid-May averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder