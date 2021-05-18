Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-18

Temperatures will remain quite mild overnight, with lows in the 50s as a cold front begins to move in from the northwest. The incoming front may help create a few showers and thunderstorms, firstly northwest late tomorrow and then shifting to our southeast by tomorrow afternoon as it begins to stall out. The front will cool down temperatures slightly for most but expect another hot day across our southeast counties that remain ahead of the front. For Thursday, the front will remain draped over southern North Dakota. More thunderstorm development is possible here, with some of the storms having the potential to become severe. Further north, daytime highs will drop to below average increased cloud cover and rain keeping the warmth at bay. A similar setup Friday will bring back thunderstorm chances south, some possibly severe, and cooler temperatures with high chances for rain to the north. Chances for rain will continue into the weekend as an active pattern looks likely into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder