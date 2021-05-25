Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-25

Tonight will see winds calm a bit and showers winding down, but even still it will remain a breezy night. Expect a cold night with most seeing temperatures drop into the 30s. Frost will be possible by early tomorrow morning. Better chances for widespread precipitation will come in tomorrow, with the best chances for significant rainfall across the southern counties. With colder air in place, it would not be surprising to see some snow mixing in by Thursday morning, although accumulations seem unlikely. With widespread cloud cover, high temperatures will only reach the 50s by tomorrow afternoon, and perhaps only the 40s and 50s Thursday! Temperatures begin to rebound Friday and into the holiday weekend, with chances for rain returning late Friday. The majority of the upcoming holiday weekend appears to be dry with mostly sunny skies.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder