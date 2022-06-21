Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight as winds relax and skies clear. High pressure will bring more sunshine tomorrow with daytime highs rising into the 80s. Even warmer weather arrives Thursday, as a number of locales will see temperatures back into the 90s. There will be a chance for a few evening showers and thunderstorms as upper-level energy in the jet stream moves in from the west, but better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday. This is when the main energy of the jet stream moves into the Northern Plains, and there will be a potential for stronger thunderstorms. The weekend will cool down as cooler air wraps around the system as it departs to the east.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder