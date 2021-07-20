Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-20

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight, with overnight lows in the 60s and low 70s. Besides a few lingering showers tomorrow morning, expect a dry day tomorrow and through much of Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will remain well above average and will remain so through at least the weekend. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase later in the day on Thursday and into Friday, with hazy skies a good bet as distant smoke continues to move overhead.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder