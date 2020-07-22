Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7/21

Look for mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the 50s across the viewing area. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and as an upper-level ridge builds overhead, temperatures will begin to warm substantially, with daytime highs well into the 90s back to the west. We'll also see a southeasterly wind develop, increasing humidity levels over the next couple of days. Temperatures will warm further Thursday, and together with the increasing humidity, the atmosphere will become unstable. Strong winds in the upper-levels will help to initiate storms by perhaps Thursday afternoon. Some of these storms may reach severe levels, owing to the amount of instability in the atmosphere. Rain chances will lower Friday, with just a slight chance for more development across our southeast. Temperatures will remain above-average however, with highs in the 90s possible through Saturday. The beginning of the weekend will also feature the next chance for widespread thunderstorms. As we finish the weekend and head into early next week, the pattern will become a little quieter with temperatures falling back to seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder