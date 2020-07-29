Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-28

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds will increase for southwest North Dakota overnight as rain chances increase by dawn tomorrow. Chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will persist tomorrow across the southwest, where elsewhere we’ll be treated to more sunshine and warm temperatures. Thursday will bring rain chances further into central North Dakota, with the best chances for widespread precipitation perhaps on Friday along an incoming cold front. This front will usher in cooler air for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll also remain dry through the weekend and into early next week, with the next chance for rain arriving Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Precautionary Measures

BPS Draft Plan

Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Mandan Flickertails

Smile Makeover

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/28

NDC JULY 28

Betsy Hamkens

Tuesday's Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warm

Summer Baseball

No Bonus

Job Search

Increase in Budget

Internet for Students

Minot Vistas

Monday, July 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Harmful Algae

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/27

YHF

Back on Land

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss