Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 7-6

Partially clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s, with even a few readings in the 40s possible across our northeast by early tomorrow morning. Cooler temperatures won’t stick around very long as we warm back up to the upper 70s and 80s from east to west respectively by tomorrow afternoon. There may be a few thunderstorms late tomorrow night, but chances for rain will increase further by the end of the week. Thursday is expected to be warm, and incoming upper-level energy will bring increasing chances for thunderstorms, with some having the potential to be on the stronger side. Rain chances will stay with us for Friday, but sunshine and hot temperatures look likely to make a comeback for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder