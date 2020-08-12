Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-11

A few storms may rumble across our southern counties tonight, with the potential to reach severe levels from time to time. In addition, more thunderstorm development will be possible late tonight as a low-level jet strengthens. A warm front will lift north tomorrow across our area, making for a very hot day with humid conditions, particularly across the eastern viewing area. Thunderstorms will form by the afternoon in a very unstable environment, with the best chance for widespread storms across the northern half of the state. Severe weather will be possible, with the main threats large hail and strong, damaging winds. A cold front will then sweep across the state Thursday, bringing rain chances for many once more, with the threat of severe weather focused on the eastern half of the state. A few showers and thunderstorms may linger Friday morning across central North Dakota, but a cooler and dryer air mass will arrive later Friday and into the weekend. Daytime highs slightly below seasonal averages, abundant sunshine, and minimal rain chances will remain with us through early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder