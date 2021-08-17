Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-17

Expect a mild and somewhat muggy night for some, with breezy conditions and temperatures dropping into the 70s across our southwest and 60s further north and west. An area of low pressure and associated front will sweep across the state tomorrow, with some model data suggesting thunderstorm development across central North Dakota by the evening timeframe. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the 80s to the west and north, with daytime highs climbing back well into the 90s out ahead of the front. Further upper-level energy arrives later Thursday, and this will bring the best chance for widespread rain. By Friday, temperatures will be below average with highs in the 60s for many and good chances for continued widespread rainfall. We’ll feel a rebound in warmer weather this weekend and another chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder