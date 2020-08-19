Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-18

The National Weather Service noticed some erratic behavior from the Loyalton Fire in California this last weekend. They sent out a tweet out that said, "extremely dangerous fire bahavior noted on the Loyalton Fire. Rotating columns and potential for fire whirls". Fire whirls are basically like tornadoes inside of a fire. They can be violent and do incredible damage.

They form when very intense heat from a fire rises and surrounding air rushes in to replace it. This creates a spinning column of air. That's when you get a fire whirl or a fire tornado to form.