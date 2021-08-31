Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8-31

Tonight will remain mostly dry, with the exception of a few showers and thunderstorms in northeast Montana and far northwest North Dakota. Otherwise, it will be a breezy night with winds out of the southeast. Rain chances increase tomorrow afternoon, primarily across our southeastern counties but also with a chance for a few thunderstorms further northwest. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s but expect cooler weather by Thursday as winds begin to arrive out of the northwest. Breezy conditions, temperatures at or slightly below seasonal averages, and mostly dry conditions build in Friday and into the upcoming holiday weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder