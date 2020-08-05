Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 8/4

Thunderstorms tonight will move off to the east and high pressure will build in from the west. Look for mostly dry conditions tomorrow with daytime highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Sunshine will prevail again Thursday with temperatures warming slightly. Temperatures will warm further to end the week and will make Friday quite a hot day with increasing humidity. Chances for thunderstorms will increase, mostly across central North Dakota, by late in the day Friday, some of which could reach severe levels. Rain chances will persist through the weekend with slightly cooler temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

