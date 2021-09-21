Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-21

After a cool night ahead with temperatures dropping into the 40s and mostly clear skies, tomorrow’s daytime highs will reach into the 70s and 80s with increasing southerly winds. A cold front will bring cooler air to the state beginning Thursday, with a very slight chance for light showers across our northern counties and strong northwesterly winds. Friday will be our coolest day in the near term, as even by the afternoon temperatures will only reach the 60s. The cooler air won’t stick around long, however, as another pronounced warm-up kicks in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Chances for rain look minimal through the forecast period.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder