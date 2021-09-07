Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 9-7

Minot has a new place for supportive housing.

Bubba's Place serves as a transition, sober or safe house for people who may be seeking recovery and/or those coming out of treatment or incarceration.

The home in northwest Minot can house up to six residents at a time.

The goal is to serve as temporary housing to help people in need, get back on their feet.

It focuses on support for mental health, recovery and accessing outside resources to move forward.