If the moon landing was considered one giant leap for mankind… what happens this week just may blow that out of the water.

We only know about five percent of what the universe has to offer. The new James Webb telescope - which is 25 years in the making - will allow us to see the other 95% and take a look back in time.

It's hard to imagine, but think of the stars…. they're millions of light-years away from us. When we see their light, we're not seeing them as they are today but rather, how they were millions of years ago. The James Webb telescope will allow us to see the universe as it was well before mankind.