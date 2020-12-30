Dave’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12-30

With the warmer temperatures we've had and will continue to see in the forecast, ice could cause concerns in the coming weeks.

Maybe this is your 20th year venturing out on the ice or your first year, it never hurts to have a reminder of how thick ice needs to be to go out on the water. Anything less than two inches is a no-go. Keep off the ice because it's too thin to hold a human. To walk out and ice fish, you'll need at least four inches. To venture out with a snowmobile or an ATV, you'll want five to six inches of thick ice.For cars and small trucks, eight inches to at least a foot of ice is needed. For trucks, you'll want over a foot of thick ice to venture out.