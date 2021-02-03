Dave’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2-3

A big cool down isn't exciting for many... but it will bring some picturesque moments that weather lovers are very excited about.

The most common cold weather phenomenon we see here in North Dakota is the parhelion… also known as the sun dog or mock sun. These are best seen when the sun is near the horizon. Light refracts through ice crystals and at about 22 degrees on either side or both sides of the sun.

The sun halo is just that…a halo around the sun. This happens when light is refracting off of thin cirrus clouds - which are made up of tiny ice crystals. This can happen even when the temperatures at the surface are above freezing because the temperatures are much colder higher in the sky where ice crystal development is supported.