Dave’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3-17

It's known for its new beginnings… spring will arrive in just a few days. But it's not just a date on the calendar.

It officially arrives this Saturday. You'll fall asleep in Winter on Friday night… and when you pry your eyes open on Saturday morning, you'll officially wake up to a new season since Spring will officially arrive at 4:37 AM.

We are coming out of winter… the Winter Solstice was back in December. That's when the sun's rays were directly over what's called the Tropic of Capricorn - whic is just south of the Equator. Our sun angles here in North Dakota are very low this time causing us to have a colder season.