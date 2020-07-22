Dave’s Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/22

They've been referred to as "dirty snowballs" but you may recognize them by the more commonly used title of the comet. There's a certain comet that's gained some recent notoriety. By now you've probably heard about the Comet NEOWISE.

Maybe you've seen the pictures or even seen it in person. But if you haven't and still want to check it out, you're in luck. The best time to see this celestial ball of ice is this evening (7/22/20). Today is its closest approach to Earth at a distance of 64 million miles away.