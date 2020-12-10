Dave’s Wednesday Night AURORA #OneMinuteForecast 12-9

An area of low pressure and associated front are moving through the state tonight. Most of the precipitation associated with the system is staying north of the Canadian border. As it passes through, strong northwesterly winds will develop behind it. Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with daytime highs back in the 30s and low 40s. Cool high pressure at the surface will drop temperatures closer to seasonal averages to end the week and into the weekend. The next chance for precipitation looks to be early next week, although confidence in this remains low.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder