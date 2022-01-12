Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-12

Temperatures tonight will fall back into the teens and 20s before warming back up into the 20s, 30s, and 40s with mostly cloudy skies. A strong area of low pressure will come out of the Canadian Prairies by tomorrow afternoon, with precipitation forming along a boundary that will be draped somewhere near the US83 corridor. To the east of the boundary, heavy snow will be possible Thursday night through Friday. To the west, snow may mix with freezing rain at times through Thursday night, creating the possibility of deteriorating travel conditions by Friday morning. Snow showers may linger through the day Friday with a shot of cold air as the system departs to the south. The heaviest accumulations will be found across our northeastern counties, and this is where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Saturday morning will feature a return to temperatures below 0, but we’ll quickly warm back up to above-average temperatures that afternoon and Sunday. Outside chances for snow will stay with us early next week, and colder air may arrive by the middle of next week.