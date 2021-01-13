Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-13

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect extremely strong winds overnight as a cold front sweeps across the area. Wind gusts could exceed 70 mph, especially over our western counties! In addition, some snow will fall making for areas of treacherous travel when combined with the winds. Further east, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect where slightly higher accumulations of snow are expected. Winds will continue to remain very strong through tomorrow, with temperatures falling through the day as cold air arrives from the north. Friday will see temperatures much closer to January averages with cloudy skies, weakening winds, and an outside chance for snow showers. For the weekend, temperatures will warm back up to above-average numbers, with chances for snow increasing by late Sunday and into early next week. Mild conditions and chances for snow will round out the end of the forecast period through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

CDC recommends universal mask wearing

Dr. Wynne: Mutation Vaccine

Vaccine Ethics

ND to DC

Bracing for Unrest

KX Gives Back: NDHP

Truck Driver Program

Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Wayne Stenehjem

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Transgender Athlete Bill

Feeding Frontline Workers

Jenny Cudd Riots at U.S. Capitol

Jenny Cudd Statement

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Record breaking warmth before possible damaging wind tonight

Comparing our current winter to the past

NDC JAN 13

WDA Hockey

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories