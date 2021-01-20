Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Another cold front will be arriving in our area overnight. As the front sweeps through, temperatures will drop, making Thursday a much colder day across our area. It will be breezy at times, and a few flurries will be possible, although accumulations of snow are not expected. Friday will remain on the colder side, close to seasonal January averages, but will feature widespread sunshine across most of the state. A system coming out of Colorado will increase snow chances for some to begin the weekend, with the best chances of accumulations across our far southeast counties. Temperatures through the weekend and into next week will begin to slowly drop off. Look for highs in the teens and 20s and overnight lows down into the single digits. Chances for snow will continue to remain minimal, with a few outside chances through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder