Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another cold front will be arriving in our area overnight. As the front sweeps through, temperatures will drop, making Thursday a much colder day across our area. It will be breezy at times, and a few flurries will be possible, although accumulations of snow are not expected. Friday will remain on the colder side, close to seasonal January averages, but will feature widespread sunshine across most of the state. A system coming out of Colorado will increase snow chances for some to begin the weekend, with the best chances of accumulations across our far southeast counties. Temperatures through the weekend and into next week will begin to slowly drop off. Look for highs in the teens and 20s and overnight lows down into the single digits. Chances for snow will continue to remain minimal, with a few outside chances through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

CT man charged with assaulting officer who was seen being crushed against a door during U.S. Capitol riot

Insulin Affordability

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/20

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Inauguration Day weather extremes of the past

Strong wind remains an issue all day

Road to Recovery

NDC JAN 20

WDA Hockey

Class B Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News