Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 1-26

Temperatures tonight will fall back below 0 across a few locales across our northeast overnight, with much milder air and overnight lows into the 20s across our southwest. as a back door cold front arrives. Winds will weaken from earlier today but will remain quite breezy out of the northwest. The aforementioned front will push down temperatures across the northeast tomorrow (daytime highs in the single digits and teens), but keep areas of our southwest close to seasonal averages (daytime highs in the upper 20s). The front then pushes back east as a warm front on Friday, setting the stage for near to above-average temperatures through the weekend. The weekend will feature minimal chances for precipitation, with perhaps better chances and colder air into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

