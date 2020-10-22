Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-21

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow will increase from the west and south overnight, with heavy snow at times possible across our south-central and southeast counties. Snow will continue through much of the day tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and 20s overnight, with daytime highs tomorrow only back into the 20s and low 30s. Snow accumulations will be highest in an area roughly covering Sioux, Emmons, Logan, and McIntosh counties, and it is here where we find a Winter Storm Warning. Snow will wind down by early Friday morning as colder air wraps in behind the departing system. Daytime highs will only reach the 20s for most as we end the week, with overnight lows falling into the single digits. Another system, with another shot of reinforcing cold air, will arrive Saturday into Sunday morning. Details still needed to be ironed out, but the best chance for any additional accumulations with this system will be across our southern counties.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Topics including COVID-19, Coal Creek and the Legacy Fund Addressed During Gubernatorial Debate

FNFF: Class AAA

Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Underwood School

Contact Tracing

Early Voting

Pink Clothing

Educator of the Year

No Active Duty Airmen at Bars

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast 10/21

Mask Mandate Update

Legislature and COVID-19

Capitol Screening

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/21

Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly dry with before a storm

Innovation Pathway

NDC OCT 21

WDA Swimming

Class B Volleyball

Class A Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss