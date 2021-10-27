Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-27

Clear to mostly clear skies will let temperatures drop into the 30s tonight across the viewing area. Expect more sunshine tomorrow with breezy west winds and daytime highs in the 50s for most. Temperatures continue to climb Friday, with numerous readings in the 60s and even some 70s expected! A cold front looks to arrive late Friday night, knocking back temperatures back for the Halloween weekend. The weather pattern will remain cool and dry through at least much of next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder