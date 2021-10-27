Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-27

Could a mansion once home to many of Bismarck's governors now be governed by their spirits? Some say the Former Governors' Mansion in Bismarck has been the site of some unusual occurrences.

"The mansion was built in 1884," said Johnathan Campbell, site supervisor of the Former Governors' Mansion. "It was actually a private home originally by a gentleman in town by the name of Asa Fisher. He was a businessman in town here that actually homesteaded here in 1972."