Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 10-28

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s lows will drop into the 20s for most, and daytime highs tomorrow warm into the 30s and 40s, with the warmer temperatures out west as an area of low pressure and warm front move in. There will be a chance for rain, snow, and perhaps sleet and freezing rain through the day tomorrow as the system advances. The best chances for precipitation will be across our northern counties. The best chances for accumulating snow, up to an inch or two, will be across the Turtle Mountains. Friday will be slightly warmer, with some locations warming into the 50s before a sharp cold front pushes through on Halloween. Although at this point it appears that the frontal passage will be dry, strong winds will develop, making for a windy end to the month. As we end the weekend and enter next week, another rise in temperatures is looking likely. Along with plenty of sunshine, expect temperatures to warm into the 50s and 60s!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

UMary Hockey

Bishop Ryan Football

TGU Football

Linton-HMB Football

Job Fair

7-year-old Jeopardy! superfan gets sweet message from Alex Trebek after dressing up as ‘mini-Trebek’ for Halloween

Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Velva Volleyball

Full STEAM Ahead Carwash fundraiser

Halloween Safety

White Shield Growth

MHA Mask Mandate

Dark Money

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/28

There's more than just La Nina to consider when looking at the trends for winter

Moose sighting in Minot

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/28

Wednesday's Forecast: Partly cloudy with warmer highs

Veteran's Voices "Dutch" Bialke

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss