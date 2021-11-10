Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-10

The Minot Public School District is relying on voters to decide the fate of a bond referendum for a new school and many other changes. This comes as the administration expects to have more than 1,800 students in middle school by 2024.

A $100-million bond is expected to solve the congestion issue at Minot Public School's middle and high schools. The project plans to transform the former Cognizant building on the north side of Minot into a new high school. Central Campus would then become a third middle school. The realignment project also includes a plan to improve the quality of education and activities.