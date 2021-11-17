Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-17

As colder air wraps in behind an area of low pressure centered to our north, overnight lows will drop into the 20s. Strong winds will stay with us through the night and through much of tomorrow, and a High Wind Warning does remain in effect for the western half of the state. A few snow showers will also be possible overnight as they drop south from the Canadian Prairies. Although any accumulation will be minimal, blowing snow will be possible through the day tomorrow, with the best chances across our northern counties and up to the Turtle Mountains. Daytime highs tomorrow will be reached in the morning, with temperatures holding steady or even falling through the day! Temperatures will remain cold on Thursday with dampened winds, and a warm-up back to seasonal November temperatures is expected by Friday and into the weekend before another cold front arrives sometime during the weekend timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder