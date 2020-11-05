Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-4

Upper-level ridging across a broad swath of the country will continue to keep temperatures well above average across the northern plains again tomorrow. Look for plenty of sunshine with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s. Chances for precipitation appear to be minimal to none through Friday. A significant pattern change will begin to take shape to begin the weekend. A strong upper-level system will develop across the western half of the country and will increase precipitation chances beginning Saturday night. At this point, it appears that our area will be in the warm sector, meaning the dominant precipitation type on Sunday will be rain and perhaps even a few thunderstorms. The best chance for accumulating snow will be across our northwest counties late in the day Sunday. As the system departs, colder air will filter back into North Dakota, and we’ll end up with a colder start to next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

