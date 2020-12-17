Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-16

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Williams Co. Correctional Center Complaints

Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Joshua Wynne

Fracking Money Dispute

Sports Back

College Plans

Vaccine Myths

Home Cooking for Healthcare Heroes

Car Crash

Meals for Families

When you can see Saturn and Jupiter's great conjunction

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Several chances for snow are in the forecast

NDC DEC 16

YouthWorks

Girl's Basketball

High School Hockey

Boy's Basketball

Menorah Lighting

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories