Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 12-8

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s, although a few spots across our northeast could fall into the teens. Very light precipitation will be possible, with some freezing drizzle not out of the question. Tomorrow will feature sunshine and winds out of the west, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s by the afternoon, close to early December averages. A quiet weather pattern will build in to finish off the week and into the weekend, as afternoon high temperatures will remain slightly above average for Friday and Saturday. Sunday, however, will be much warmer as an upper-level ridge builds in, pushing temperatures well back into the 40s. For the first half of next week, expect mild temperatures and dry conditions. By Wednesday, chances for snow may increase ahead of a powerful storm system that’s been hinted at by the latest data.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder