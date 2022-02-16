With arctic high-pressure building overhead, winds will weaken through the night, however, temperatures will drop quickly. Look for overnight lows down into the 20s below 0 to the northeast, with the southwest feeling lows in the single digits above. A cold start tomorrow will give way to quickly warming temperatures as a warm front advances from the west. There will be a chance for light snow and perhaps some rain as this happens. Friday will feature a back door cold front and very strong winds, with yet another warmer air surge on Saturday, making for a very warm start to the weekend for February! Increasing chances for snow and colder air are looking more likely to end the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with the best chances for significant accumulating snow across the southern half of our area.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder