Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-24

Benjamin Franklin once wrote, "in this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes"…. well, I'd like to add a third certainty, and that's the wind. I think I'm in lock-step with most North Dakotans on that one!

So this is how it works... the sun doesn't heat the earth equally…so there are temperature differences - which causes pressure differences. This is where we get high and low pressure. Wind flows from high to low pressure. This is one way we make a forecast…