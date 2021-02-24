Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 2-24

After tonight’s temperatures fall into the teens, tomorrow will feature more sunshine, windy conditions, and very mild temperatures. Daytime highs tomorrow will rebound into the mid-30s north to well into the 40s for many neighborhoods further south. Temperatures will once again warm to well-above-average numbers Friday before increasing cloud cover and a cold front moves through later in the night. There will be a chance for light precipitation ahead of the front Friday and light snow Saturday following the frontal passage, but significant accumulations are not expected. Saturday will be the coldest day of the forecast period, but temperatures will rebound quickly for the latter half of the weekend and into next week with breezy conditions persisting and generally low chances for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder