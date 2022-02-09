The cold front bringing colder temperatures tonight to our northeast will begin to lift back to the east as a warm front, meaning overnight lows will be set close to midnight tonight as temperatures warm through the night. There again will be chances for precipitation tomorrow morning, mainly across central North Dakota along the advancing front, with a mix of snow, rain, and freezing rain possible. Daytime highs tomorrow will be way above average, even with increased cloud cover. Look for readings in the 30s to the northeast, 40s, and 50s southwest by tomorrow afternoon. A cold front then will knock our temperatures down through the day Friday, with a few light snow showers possible early in the morning. It will be a cold start to Saturday morning, but overall the pattern will remain mild through the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder