Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with light winds and overnight lows in the upper teens and 20s. Clouds will stick around through most of the day tomorrow with daytime highs climbing back into the upper 30s and 40s. There will be a slight chance for rain and snow by late tomorrow and into Friday, with only very light accumulations possible. High pressure builds in to begin the weekend, with sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Saturday. Near-average temperatures will stay with us for the latter half of the weekend, and there again will be a slight chance for additional rain and snow. Similar to Friday’s chances, any precipitation that falls will be on the lighter side.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder