Chances for snow will remain across our southwest overnight, gradually lifting north and east into tomorrow morning. A few inches of accumulation will be possible. Lows will range from the single digits below 0 to the northeast where cloud cover will be a little less extensive, to the upper teens to the southwest. The area of snow will continue to move north tomorrow. Although most of our area will have the potential to see some accumulation, it appears at this point that the heaviest bands of snow will stay north of the Canadian border. Slight snow chances will continue through Friday with temperatures staying below seasonal averages. A more significant system will track out of Colorado by Saturday, bringing the potential for heavy snow. At this point, data suggests that the heaviest snow will stay to our southeast, although some of our southeastern counties could see impacts. We dry out with temperatures closer to average by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder