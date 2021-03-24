Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-24

The KX Storm Team focuses mostly on North Dakota. But did you know they also study the weather around the globe? Here are a few of the more recent impactful events around the globe that you should know about...

We start down under in Australia. Heavy rain has cut off dozens of towns in one of the country's most populated states of New South Whales. Emergency services have had to rescue more than 700 hundred people from flooded homes. Just Monday alone, 18-thousand people were evacuated with thousands more expected to evacuate. Sydney's largest dam is expected to overflow for at least another week. It's being described in a 1 in 100-year flood.