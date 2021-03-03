Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 3-3

High temperatures again tomorrow will reach the 50s and low 60s with abundant sunshine. The one exception may be across our northeast where patchy fog and some extended morning cloud cover may be observed. Here, expect afternoon highs in the 40s. Winds will remain generally light through the latter half of the week. Well-above average temperatures look to continue through the weekend, with Saturday perhaps being the warmest day during the forecast period. Confidence is growing in a more active pattern arriving by the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe of next week, with rain and accumulating snow a possibility.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

More Local News