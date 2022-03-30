As high pressure builds in winds will weaken and skies will clear. Look for overnight lows mostly in the 20s. Sunshine will prevail tomorrow as afternoon highs will warm into the 40s across our eastern counties, and into the 50s elsewhere. Winds will come out of the west by tomorrow afternoon, and Friday will be a windy day with daytime highs again in the 50s for most. Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible Friday. Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages for the beginning of the weekend, but by Sunday chances for rain and snow will increase as temperatures drop slightly. At this point, Monday appears to be dry with another chance for precipitation and strong winds Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder