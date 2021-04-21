Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 4-21

Expect clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping down into the 20s for most. Winds shifting out of the south and abundant sunshine tomorrow will continue to warm temperatures and many neighborhoods will see daytime highs in the 60s. A sharp cold front looks to arrive by late in the day, pushing our temperatures well back below average and giving us another chance for (most likely) light snow through Friday. The weather pattern next weekend and into early next week will consist of a slight warm-up and continued chances for precipitation as a potent upper-level trough moves into the western states.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder