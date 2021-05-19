Dave’s Wednesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 5-19

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight, mainly across central North Dakota as the cold front that came through earlier today stalls out across our area. Lows will mostly be in the 50s, but a few spots near the Canadian border could fall back into the 40s. For tomorrow, the front will remain draped over central North Dakota. More thunderstorm development is possible here, with some of the storms having the potential to become severe. Another wave of showers and thunderstorms may move in from the southwest late tomorrow night, again having the potential to be on the stronger side. Further north, daytime highs will drop to below average as increased cloud cover and rain keeping the warmth at bay. A similar setup Friday will bring back thunderstorm chances south, some possibly severe, and cooler temperatures with high chances for rain to the north. Although Saturday will be cooler with northerly winds developing, chances for rain will continue into the weekend as an active pattern looks likely into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder