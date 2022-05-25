Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and low 50s with a few passing clouds, mostly across our north. A more pronounced warm-up comes along tomorrow as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream builds into the Northern Plains. Look for a southerly wind tomorrow morning turning out of the west later in the day, helping to boost daytime highs into the 70s and possibly lower 80s. Friday will feature slightly warmer temperatures, and chances for rain and thunderstorms ramp up late in the day Friday as upper-level energy overspreads our area. There will be a chance for some of these storms to obtain severe levels, and the Storm Prediction Center has put a marginal risk across the western half of the state. Another wave of showers and thunderstorms looks to be possible Saturday afternoon, with chances continuing into Sunday. Expect slightly cooler temperatures with continued chances for rain for Memorial Day itself and into the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder